Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 305.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,670 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.93. 679,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,171. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

