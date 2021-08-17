Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,000. Cigna comprises about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.50. 1,536,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

