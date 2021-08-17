Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000. Comcast accounts for about 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.47. 12,886,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,615,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $272.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

