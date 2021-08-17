Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,560 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,674 shares of company stock worth $4,471,475 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.87. The company had a trading volume of 483,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,531. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.