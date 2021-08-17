Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in L Brands by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.92. 269,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

