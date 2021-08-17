Distillate Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $349.79. 1,135,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,017. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.