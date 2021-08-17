DOC.COM Market Capitalization Achieves $3.03 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1,839.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00916060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOC.COM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

