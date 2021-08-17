Dogeswap (DOGES) Price Hits $22.33 on Exchanges

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Dogeswap has a total market capitalization of $446,536.93 and approximately $457.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogeswap has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Dogeswap coin can now be bought for approximately $22.33 or 0.00049991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00125321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00157847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.58 or 1.00156735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.28 or 0.00909696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.75 or 0.07000984 BTC.

Dogeswap Profile

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official website is doge-finance.com . Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogeswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogeswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogeswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogeswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

