DOGGY (DOGGY) Price Hits $0.0040

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, DOGGY has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. DOGGY has a total market cap of $16.43 million and $1.98 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00886708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DOGGY Coin Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,060,867,133 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars.

