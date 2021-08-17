Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Boosted by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.62. 117,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,433. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

