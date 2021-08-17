Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the highest is $3.26. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

NYSE DPZ traded up $12.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $525.73. 27,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.94. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 84,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,907,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

