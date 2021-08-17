DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.80.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,767. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

