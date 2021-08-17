Dora Factory (DORA) Market Cap Tops $10.60 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for $6.79 or 0.00015132 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $10.60 million and $13.08 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00058981 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00864465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00160293 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

