DOS Network (DOS) Market Cap Achieves $6.40 Million

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One DOS Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DOS Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. DOS Network has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $167,974.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DOS Network Coin Profile

DOS Network is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DOS Network’s official website is dos.network . The official message board for DOS Network is medium.com/dos-network . DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

DOS Network Coin Trading

