Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 51,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 444,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.34.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

