Douglas Nalette Sells 32,189 Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Stock

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.25, for a total value of C$1,006,051.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,393,476.32.

Douglas Nalette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total value of C$478,434.94.

On Friday, June 25th, Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.32, for a total value of C$471,291.39.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock traded down C$0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$32.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07.

ITP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.72.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.