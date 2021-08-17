Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 299.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Dowa stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

