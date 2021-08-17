Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading 0.3% Higher

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.43 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.18 ($1.30). 56,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 158,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.92 ($1.29).

In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Hugh W. M. Little purchased 100,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,424.61). Also, insider Joanna de Montgros bought 5,205 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £5,205 ($6,800.37).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

