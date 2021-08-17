DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.93.

DKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $17,906,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

