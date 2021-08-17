DSV Panalpina A/S’s (DSDVY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DSDVY. Cheuvreux started coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.55 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,435. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.83.

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

