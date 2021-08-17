Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) vs. Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Slack Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -13.26% -2.36% -2.05% Slack Technologies -25.98% -23.43% -8.73%

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Slack Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 26.98 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -394.18 Slack Technologies $902.61 million 29.38 -$300.42 million ($0.46) -98.26

Duck Creek Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Slack Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Duck Creek Technologies and Slack Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83 Slack Technologies 0 15 1 0 2.06

Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $49.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Slack Technologies has a consensus target price of $41.85, suggesting a potential downside of 7.42%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Slack Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

