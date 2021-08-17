DuckDaoDime Price Hits $15.40 on Major Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $509,435.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $15.40 or 0.00034491 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00052646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00125321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00157847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,731.58 or 1.00156735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.28 or 0.00909696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.75 or 0.07000984 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,841 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.