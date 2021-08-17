Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 12,316 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $56,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 31.3% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 12,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,545. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

