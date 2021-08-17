Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 159 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 30.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $32.96 on Tuesday, hitting $2,733.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,564.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.