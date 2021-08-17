Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 31,397 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Chevron by 27.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 249,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,919,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

