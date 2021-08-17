Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 749 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

NYSE:HII traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.67. 277,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.