Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 892 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $1,288,109.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,240. The firm has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.51. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

