Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.08. 2,449,799 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

