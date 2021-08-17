Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

MA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.23. 2,805,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $358.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

