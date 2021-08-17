Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.58.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $166.30. 4,568,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

