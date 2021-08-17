Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $12,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,391. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

