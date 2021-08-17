Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.88. 847,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.