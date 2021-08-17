Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 11,042 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.4% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 40.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.08. 2,541,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $134.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

