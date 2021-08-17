Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 35,959 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,959 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $112,876,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 140.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,375 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after purchasing an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,982,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,628,000 after purchasing an additional 886,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,739 shares of company stock worth $1,576,348 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

