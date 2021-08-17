Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,852 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.10. 7,949,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

