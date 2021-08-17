Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $207,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $193,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,221. The company has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.