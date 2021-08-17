Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,798. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

