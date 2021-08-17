Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,792. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

