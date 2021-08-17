Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $268.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,470. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

