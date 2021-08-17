Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $6,118,558.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.81. 1,829,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.