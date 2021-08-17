Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.8% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $34,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,131,000 after purchasing an additional 566,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,399. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.38. The stock has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $321.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,031 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,181 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

