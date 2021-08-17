Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $10.48 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 91 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded down $20.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $665.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,400,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,705,160. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $659.06 billion, a PE ratio of 346.73, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $663.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

