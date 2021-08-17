Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $10.76 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,029,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,675,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,429. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

