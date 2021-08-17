Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $12.86 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $8.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.65. 6,580,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455,580. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

