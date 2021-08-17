Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $14.69 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,655 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,648,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 150,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

