Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $15.67 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after buying an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,648,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, reaching $556.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $557.59. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

