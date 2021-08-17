Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $22.65 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 17.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AMETEK by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $1,779,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.