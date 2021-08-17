Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $43.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $43,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.73. 38,404,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,602. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $173.15 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.69. The firm has a market cap of $472.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.