Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $8.72 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.57. 4,715,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,587. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

