Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.97 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.93. 253,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,696. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

